V Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

V Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,418,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,949.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $185,808.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.32%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 145,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $14,072,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,747 shares of company stock worth $47,226,935 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/v-wealth-management-llc-increases-holdings-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.