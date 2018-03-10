US Concrete Inc (USCR) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 237.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in US Concrete by 137.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in US Concrete by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in US Concrete by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in US Concrete by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, VP Jeff L. Davis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $988,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $40,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,233,987. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,120.00, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $341.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.33 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/us-concrete-inc-uscr-position-boosted-by-arizona-state-retirement-system.html.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.