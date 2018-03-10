Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel Sells 21,505,417 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) opened at $18.06 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,067.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 204.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 383,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $386,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $3,229,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.16.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

