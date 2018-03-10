Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel Sells 21,505,417 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) opened at $18.06 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,067.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 204.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 383,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $386,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $3,229,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.
