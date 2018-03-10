Unobtanium 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,432.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $150.88 or 0.01703740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $29.92 million and $46,432.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,329 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

