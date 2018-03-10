United States Steel Co. (X) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,802 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,848,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after buying an additional 116,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after buying an additional 53,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.94.

In other news, SVP David J. Rintoul sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $364,580.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $118,447.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,714 shares of company stock worth $5,559,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel Co. (X) opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7,680.00, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.79. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

