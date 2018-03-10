United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ USLM) opened at $72.66 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.09.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products. The Company’s segments include Lime and Limestone operations, and Natural gas interests. The Company, through its Lime and Limestone Operations, is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products, supplying primarily the construction, environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes), industrial, metals (including steel producers), roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture (including poultry and cattle feed producers) industries.

