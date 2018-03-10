United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock Price Up 0% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) rose 0% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 3,130,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 560,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $56.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 49,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $2,426,296.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,505.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Michael Hummel sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $87,621.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,191 shares of company stock worth $5,140,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2,320.00, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

