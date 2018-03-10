United Insurance (UIHC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.
United Insurance (NASDAQ UIHC) opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.68, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $20.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.
In other news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $41,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,855.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Insurance by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 119,424 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 254,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,207,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Insurance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 105,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Insurance by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares during the period. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.
