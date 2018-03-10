Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million. Unique Fabricating had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) opened at $7.99 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 and a PE ratio of 12.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Unique Fabricating’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFAB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 177,566 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 88,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company offers various solutions, which consist of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components. The Company’s fabricating capabilities include foam fabricating; foam die cutting; multi-layer die cutting; precision high-speed cutting; kiss cutting; fusion molding; vacuum forming; twin-sheet thermoforming; compression molding precision original equipment manufacturing (OEM) parts; non-metallic materials die cutting/fabrication; sound control parts, and soundproofing materials.

