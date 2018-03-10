Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million. Unique Fabricating had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.67%.
Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) opened at $7.99 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 and a PE ratio of 12.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Unique Fabricating’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
About Unique Fabricating
Unique Fabricating, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of components for customers in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company offers various solutions, which consist of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components. The Company’s fabricating capabilities include foam fabricating; foam die cutting; multi-layer die cutting; precision high-speed cutting; kiss cutting; fusion molding; vacuum forming; twin-sheet thermoforming; compression molding precision original equipment manufacturing (OEM) parts; non-metallic materials die cutting/fabrication; sound control parts, and soundproofing materials.
Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.