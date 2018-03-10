UnbreakableCoin Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million (UNB)

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00011553 BTC on popular exchanges. UnbreakableCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $2.13 million worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,473.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,082.80 or 0.11455700 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027517 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00170793 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.01705850 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00021294 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001993 BTC.

About UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com . UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbreakable Coin is a SHA-256 POW coin with a hard capped limit of 80 million UNB and a block time of 300 seconds. There is a two step block reward with 50 coins for the first 800,000 blocks and 25 thereafter. “

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

