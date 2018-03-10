Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Stake Increased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 627,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,339,000 after buying an additional 91,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 74,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp ( NASDAQ UMPQ ) opened at $23.14 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5,023.81, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $124,302.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

