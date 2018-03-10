Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 655.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,282,897 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716,144 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Umpqua by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 727,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 56,021 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Umpqua by 40.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $8,820,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $124,302.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corp ( UMPQ ) opened at $23.14 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,023.81, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

