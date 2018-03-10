UBS Group Reiterates “€31.70” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

UBS Group set a €31.70 ($39.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €27.60 ($34.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.98 ($37.02).

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR LHA) traded down €1.53 ($1.89) during trading on Friday, reaching €25.76 ($31.80). 10,381,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,000. The firm has a market cap of $12,140.00 and a PE ratio of 6.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 52-week high of €31.26 ($38.59).

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

