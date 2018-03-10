UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a report released on Tuesday, www.analystratings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $127.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $4.75 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.09.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13,512.19, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.25 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $631,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 70,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,757.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,804,000 after purchasing an additional 786,423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 490,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 624,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,815,000 after purchasing an additional 285,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,945,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, formerly CBOE Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. It offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, United States and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index).

