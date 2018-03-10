UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,672 Shares of Toro Co (TTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,014,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,999,000 after buying an additional 204,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,016,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 295,592 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Toro by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 418,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Toro Co ( NYSE TTC ) opened at $63.60 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,820.00, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $548.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.92 million. Toro had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $528,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $528,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $258,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,910 and have sold 85,200 shares valued at $5,601,964. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

