U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Global Investors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.6067466948463 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors (GROW) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 221,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,936. The company has a market cap of $43.76, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.49. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an investment advisor. The Company, with principal operations located in San Antonio, Texas, manages three business segments. The Investment Management Services segment, through the United States Global Investors Funds (USGIF), offers offshore clients, and an exchange traded fund (ETF) client, a range of investment management products and services to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors.

