U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Reduced by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.1% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $40,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 210,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) opened at $55.28 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $91,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $5,510,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $750,527.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,953,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/u-s-bancorp-usb-position-reduced-by-bluestein-r-h-co.html.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.