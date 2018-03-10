U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.59 million.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ PRTS) opened at $2.19 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.64, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.57% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc is an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts and repair information. The Company is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts, including collision parts, engine parts, and performance parts and accessories. The Company operates through two segments: Base USAP, which is an auto parts business, and AutoMD, an online automotive repair source.

