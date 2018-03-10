Tyme Technologies (TYME) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TYME. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $68,706.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,294.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 923.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 180,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.

