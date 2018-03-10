Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,853,000 Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,853,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,917,000. Ctrip.Com International accounts for approximately 10.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Dumac Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TH Capital downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

Ctrip.Com International Ltd ( NASDAQ CTRP ) opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,579.06, a PE ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

