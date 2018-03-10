Tutor Perini (TPC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPC. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC ) opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,150.00, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 3.12%. sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale Ann Reiss sold 4,829 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $131,735.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $562,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,748,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,953,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 119.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

