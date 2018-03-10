Travis Perkins (TPK) Downgraded by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 1,380 ($19.07) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,800 ($24.87).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,325 ($18.31) to GBX 1,250 ($17.27) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an add rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,610 ($22.24) to GBX 1,430 ($19.76) in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,545 ($21.35) to GBX 1,330 ($18.38) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.76) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,588.64 ($21.95).

Shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) opened at GBX 1,319.50 ($18.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,330.00 and a PE ratio of 1,434.24. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($17.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,709 ($23.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 2.37%.

In related news, insider Ruth Anderson acquired 71 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,258 ($17.38) per share, with a total value of £893.18 ($1,234.01). Also, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,462 ($20.20) per share, with a total value of £877.20 ($1,211.94). Insiders have acquired 173 shares of company stock worth $243,440 over the last quarter.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

