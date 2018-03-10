TransAlta (TAC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News headlines about TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransAlta earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1698923419194 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TransAlta (TAC) opened at $5.75 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.00, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar.

