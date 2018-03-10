Traders Sell XL Group (XL) on Strength (XL)

Investors sold shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $73.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.69 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, XL Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. XL Group traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $55.80

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of XL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of XL Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14,286.69, a P/E ratio of -24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that XL Group Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 62,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $2,684,076.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Lee Cross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,290 shares of company stock worth $7,078,776 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in XL Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

