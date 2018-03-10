Traders Sell Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $1,528.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,917.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $388.81 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amazon.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $27.03 for the day and closed at $1,578.89Specifically, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total value of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,195. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,603.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $1,545.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $777,670.00, a PE ratio of 344.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,775,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,718,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,003,758,000 after acquiring an additional 764,115 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 94,448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 572,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,160,193,000 after acquiring an additional 554,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $796,497,000 after acquiring an additional 457,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

