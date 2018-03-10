Trade Desk (TTD) PT Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 10th. Vetr raised shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.76 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ TTD) traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $58.86. 556,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,379.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,729 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $222,658.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,440.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $506,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,435 shares of company stock valued at $45,360,734. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

