Tractor Supply (TSCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply is focused on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses which helped it surpass the industry in the past six months. Further, the company is set to gain from solid omni-channel efforts. This fuelled Tractor Supply’s fourth-quarter 2017 results, wherein earnings and sales topped estimates and improved year over year. Results gained from solid comps driven by strength across all regions and major product categories. Further, the company provided an encouraging guidance for fourth quarter and 2018. However, the company expects continued cost pressures from rising freight rates due to a shortage of drivers and higher diesel fuel prices, as well as inflationary wage pressures across retail locations and the supply chain. Further, it is working to strike a balance between initiatives and investments in stores and distribution centers with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies.”

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ TSCO ) opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $8,058.78, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $70,691.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,349.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 43,076 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $2,973,536.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 191.7% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/tractor-supply-tsco-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.