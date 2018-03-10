Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,833 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $594,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,137,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,332,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,708,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,212,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $259,976,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 383,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $109,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.21%.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

