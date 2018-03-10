Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Calpine Co. (CPN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Calpine were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPN. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,425,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,840,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,375,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,648,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,353,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5,498.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.83 and a beta of 0.90. Calpine Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Calpine in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Thad Hill sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $577,624.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,433,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP W. Thaddeus Miller sold 177,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $2,685,720.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

