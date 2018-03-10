Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $6.14 Million Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

SAGE Therapeutics Inc ( NASDAQ SAGE ) opened at $177.75 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 210,247 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $33,103,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,296,423.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,386 shares of company stock worth $60,465,018. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

