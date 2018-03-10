Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in ICF International Inc (ICFI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICFI. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 309,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,661 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 392.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 159,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 2,973.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 49,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 38.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ ICFI) opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,108.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. ICF International Inc has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $321.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.52 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.12%. analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 16,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 61,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ICF International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The Company’s services address four markets: energy, environment and infrastructure; health, education and social programs; safety and security, and consumer and financial.

