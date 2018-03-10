Timothy S. Cabral Sells 40,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. 2,506,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $10,840.00, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.05 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

