TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $32,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 258,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 120,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 568,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in National Instruments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Alexander M. Davern sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $599,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $7,246,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,535,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,156,631.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,766 shares of company stock valued at $32,791,928. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.97. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.38 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/timessquare-capital-management-llc-reduces-position-in-national-instruments-corp-nati.html.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.