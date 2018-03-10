TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $36.39 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,099,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,010 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $36,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $382,131.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE PFGC) opened at $32.25 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $3,312.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

