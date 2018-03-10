Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) SVP Marci A. Basich Sells 2,300 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $69,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $31.02. 26,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.14, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.24. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 84,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) SVP Marci A. Basich Sells 2,300 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/timberland-bancorp-inc-tsbk-svp-marci-a-basich-sells-2300-shares.html.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Timberland Savings Bank, SSB (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented bank, which offers a range of savings products to its retail customers while concentrating its lending activities on real estate mortgage loans and commercial business loans. The Bank offers personal banking solutions, business solutions, lending solutions and additional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.