Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut Timbercreek Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial ( TF ) opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.16 and a PE ratio of 13.11. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$8.81 and a twelve month high of C$9.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

