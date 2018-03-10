TIER REIT Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (TIER)

TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for TIER REIT in a report released on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst G. Mehta now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TIER REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.06 million. TIER REIT had a net margin of 38.94% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on TIER REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TIER REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) opened at $19.16 on Thursday. TIER REIT has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $906.16, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIER. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TIER REIT by 9,612.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 596,147 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new position in TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,917,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in TIER REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, acquiring, developing, operating, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company’s business is conducted through Tier Operating Partnership LP (Tier OP). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 29 operating office properties, one non-operating property and one development property located in 13 markets throughout the United States.

