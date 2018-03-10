Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 45,150 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in New Relic were worth $22,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 50.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in New Relic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of New Relic Inc ( NYSE:NEWR ) opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,194.14, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.67. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robin Schulman sold 1,991 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $117,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,494.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $1,470,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,395 shares of company stock valued at $20,930,616. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

