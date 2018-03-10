Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,726 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,522,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,724,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,596,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,942,000 after purchasing an additional 328,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,628,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,514,000 after purchasing an additional 309,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,281,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,928,000 after purchasing an additional 129,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 9,843 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $413,799.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 34,803 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $1,832,377.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,308 shares of company stock worth $10,072,992. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Inc ( NYSE KEYS ) opened at $54.07 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10,410.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $49.50) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-grows-position-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.