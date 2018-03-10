Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 88,225 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Crown were worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Crown by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,715.46, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

