Thomas Cook Group (TCG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

TCG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Thomas Cook Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.93) in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.69) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Numis Securities upgraded Thomas Cook Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 149 ($2.06) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 105 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomas Cook Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 119 ($1.64).

Thomas Cook Group (LON TCG) opened at GBX 122.10 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,880.00 and a P/E ratio of 12,210.00. Thomas Cook Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.25 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.20 ($1.83).

In other news, insider Peter Fankhauser sold 91,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £116,011.96 ($160,281.79).

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc is a holiday company. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe and Airlines Germany. Its hotels and resort brands include Sentido, Sunprime, Sunwing, Sunconnect, Smartline and Casa Cook. It has airline operations in Belgium, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.

