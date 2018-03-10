TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ TXMD) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 5,867,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,000. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.13.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 458.49%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

