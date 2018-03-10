The Providence Service (PRSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $406.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.94 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.58%. The Providence Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of The Providence Service (PRSC) opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.39, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 314,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $17,639,902.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/the-providence-service-prsc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-30-eps.html.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation (Providence) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities. The Company’s segments include Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services), Workforce Development Services (WD Services) and Matrix Investment.

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.