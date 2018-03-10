The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 7,946 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $81,785.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,901.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE ABM) opened at $37.65 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,421.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

