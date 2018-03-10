The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRS shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. ( CRS ) opened at $51.73 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $2,391.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

