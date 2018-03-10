Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group raised Texas Roadhouse from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $67.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse ( TXRH ) traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,270. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4,126.46, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $619,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Colosi sold 22,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,264,201.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,718 shares of company stock worth $3,285,683. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,923,000 after buying an additional 265,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,666,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,574,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,435 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

