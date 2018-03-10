TESARO (TSRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TESARO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.39.

Shares of TESARO (TSRO) opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,700.00, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. TESARO has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $179.77.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 126.44% and a negative net margin of 222.15%. equities analysts anticipate that TESARO will post -9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Orlando Oliveira sold 3,000 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $209,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 1,803 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $98,912.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 334,913 shares of company stock valued at $19,083,294 and sold 13,042 shares valued at $760,526. Company insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of TESARO by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TESARO by 244.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TESARO during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

