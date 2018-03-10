Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) Major Shareholder City Of London Investment Grou Acquires 31,920 Shares

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou acquired 31,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $713,092.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 10,000 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, City Of London Investment Grou acquired 4,100 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, City Of London Investment Grou bought 58,864 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,083.68.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, City Of London Investment Grou bought 30,000 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $652,200.00.

On Friday, December 29th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 24,609 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $527,124.78.

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $22.93. 132,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,712. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Gramercy Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gramercy Funds Management LLC now owns 126,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,988,000 after acquiring an additional 255,340 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,286,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund invests in certain China A shares, through its investment in China Opportunities Fund, Ltd. (China Fund). It invests in various sectors, including oil, gas and consumable fuels; aerospace and defense; auto components; automobiles; banks; beverages; capital markets; chemicals; communications equipment; construction and engineering; distributors; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; healthcare providers and services; hotels, restaurants and leisure; household durables; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; information technology (IT) services; machinery; marine; media; paper and forest Products, and Pharmaceuticals.

