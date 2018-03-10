Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 743 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.72.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $283,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $818,361 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ AMGN) opened at $191.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Amgen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

