Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,984,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,474 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,796,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,381 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 17.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,776,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,324,000 after acquiring an additional 994,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,150,000 after acquiring an additional 167,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Co. (DHR) opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73,880.00, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.97 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.23.

In other news, insider Rainer Blair sold 51,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $4,968,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,393.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 42,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $4,397,242.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,260 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,786. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

